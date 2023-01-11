Strong defense as Woodbury Royals beat Osseo Orioles

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Woodbury Royals secured the road victory against the Osseo Orioles. The game ended 6-0.

The Royals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Matthew Tarlton. Aiden Grossklaus and Caden Schlattman assisted.

The Royals scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Royals increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute of the third period when Ethan Hansen beat the goalie. That left the final score at 6-0.

Coming up:

The Orioles travel to Blaine on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Royals will face Forest Lake on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center.