Strong defense as Woodbury Royals beat Forest Lake Rangers

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Woodbury Royals secured the home victory against the Forest Lake Rangers. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Royals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ethan Hansen. Matthew Tarlton and Ethan Topp assisted.

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Joey Moeller scored, assisted by Logan Gott and Matthew Tarlton.

The Royals increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Max Belak netted one, assisted by Brock Alberts.

Six minutes into the period, Nik Simek scored a goal, assisted by Ethan Topp and Tyler Czerniak , making the score 4-0.

The Royals made it 5-0 when Joey Lucius scored, assisted by Mason Rudin early in the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Royals will travel to the White Bear Lake Area Bears on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Rangers will face Roseville Area at home on Monday at 3 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.