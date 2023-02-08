Strong defense as White Bear Lake Area Bears beat East Ridge Raptors

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The White Bear Lake Area Bears secured the road victory against the East Ridge Raptors. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bears took the lead when Kevin Laska scored.

Brady Borgestad increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Jack Stanius who increased the Bears' lead, late into the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Bears have now won six straight road games.

Next up:

The Bears play against Stillwater on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Raptors will face Woodbury on Thursday at 1 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.