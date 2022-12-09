Strong defense as Waseca Bluejays beat Windom Eagles

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Waseca Bluejays secured the home victory against the Windom Eagles. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Bluejays took the lead when Kyle Ahlschlager scored the first goal.

The Bluejays increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Kyle Ahlschlager beat the goalie again, assisted by Griffen Krautkramer.

The Bluejays increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Griffen Krautkramer netted one, assisted by Lucas Groll and Kyle Ahlschlager.

The Bluejays made it 4-0 when Griffen Krautkramer scored, assisted by Kyle Ahlschlager halfway through the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The Eagles play against Becker/Big Lake on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Bluejays will face New Ulm on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.