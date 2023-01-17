Strong defense as Thief River Falls Prowlers beat Crookston Pirates

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Thief River Falls Prowlers secured the home victory against the Crookston Pirates. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Prowlers took the lead when Tysen Loeffler scored the first goal assisted by Rylan Leake and Braydin Lund.

Seven minutes into the period, Brayden Spears scored a goal, assisted by Rylan Leake and Paul Anderson, making the score 2-0.

The Prowlers increased the lead to 3-0, after only 41 seconds into the third period when Braydin Lund netted one, assisted by Max Arlt.

The Prowlers increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Tysen Loeffler scored again, assisted by Brayden Spears and Rylan Leake. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

The Prowlers play Kittson County Central away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center. The Pirates will face Bagley/Fosston at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.