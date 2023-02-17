Strong defense as St. Thomas Academy Cadets beat Two Rivers Warriors

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The St. Thomas Academy Cadets secured the home victory against the Two Rivers Warriors. The game ended 5-0.

The Cadets took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Will Dosan. Zach Howard and Tommy Cronin assisted.

The Cadets' Sean Burns increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Lucas Kickhofel and Tommy Cronin.

The Cadets increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Zach Howard scored, assisted by Tommy Cronin and Brody Deitz.

The Cadets made it 4-0 with a goal from James Richardson .

The Cadets made it 5-0 when Zach Howard beat the goalie, assisted by Mario Savino and Nikko Russ late in the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Cadets chalked up five straight home wins.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Cadets will host the Crimson at 2 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena, and the Warriors will visit the Scots at 3 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena.