Strong defense as St. Paul Highland - Central Scots beat St. Paul Johnson Governors

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The St. Paul Highland - Central Scots secured the road victory against the St. Paul Johnson Governors. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Scots took the lead when Jayden Lindstrom scored the first goal assisted by Thomas Bradford.

Mustafa Ahmadad increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Luke Karvonen and Emmett Eischens.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Governors hosting the Jaguars at 11 a.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena - South St. Paul Premier and the Scots visiting the Royals at 3 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena - South St. Paul Premier.