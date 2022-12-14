Strong defense as St. Louis Park Orioles beat Hopkins Royals

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The St. Louis Park Orioles secured the home victory against the Hopkins Royals. The game ended 4-0.

The Orioles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Rider. Henry Schultz and Phil Hirte assisted.

The Orioles increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Griffin Krone found the back of the net, assisted by Henry Schultz and Miles Rider.

The Orioles made it 3-0 with a goal from Max Rider.

The Orioles made it 4-0 when Mason Amelse scored, early into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

The Royals play against Waconia on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Orioles will face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.