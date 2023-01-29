Strong defense as St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders beat Rochester Lourdes Eagles

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders secured the road victory against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles. The game ended 7-0.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Eagles hosting the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center and the Crusaders visiting the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.