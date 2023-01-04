Strong defense as Simley Spartans beat St. Paul Johnson Governors

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Simley Spartans secured the road victory against the St. Paul Johnson Governors. The game ended 7-0.

The visiting Spartans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Zach Hilsgen . Matt Milner and Mason Melendez assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Louis Tuccitto found the back of the net, assisted by Oscar Thibodeau.

Four minutes into the period, Jake Stanton scored a goal, assisted by Zach Hilsgen, making the score 3-0.

The Spartans increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute of the third period when Carl Lane netted one, assisted by Louis Tuccitto and Oscar Thibodeau.

The Spartans increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third when Alex Miller beat the goalie, assisted by Eli Boone and Justin Orn.

The Spartans increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third when Matt Milner scored.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Alex Miller who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Caden Renslow, halfway through the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Governors play Spooner away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Altoona Sports Center. The Spartans will face South St. Paul at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center.