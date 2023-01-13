Strong defense as Shakopee Sabers beat Hopkins Royals

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Shakopee Sabers secured the road victory against the Hopkins Royals. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting Sabers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Cooper Simpson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Carson Steinhoff and Linus Toward.

The Sabers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Lucas Larson scored, assisted by Cooper Simpson and Jackson Vogel.

Jackson Vogel scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Cooper Simpson and Carson Steinhoff.

Late, Cooper Simpson scored a goal, assisted by Jackson Vogel and Linus Toward, making the score 4-0.

Cooper Simpson increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period, assisted by Linus Toward and Nathan Heilman.

The Sabers made it 6-0 when Cooper Siegert found the back of the net, assisted by Nate Pederson and Jake Marschall in the middle of the third. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Royals will play at home against the Trojans at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion, while the Sabers will face the Tigers home at 4:15 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.