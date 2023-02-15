Strong defense as Rock Ridge Wolverines beat Proctor Rails

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Rock Ridge Wolverines secured the home victory against the Proctor Rails. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ethan Jacobson. Kasey Lamppa assisted.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Grady Dimberio found the back of the net.

Rory Cope-Robinson increased the lead to 3-0 three minutes later, assisted by Easton Walters and Ryan Manninen.

Sam Troutwine increased the lead to 4-0 six minutes later, assisted by Ethan Jacobson and Levi Flatley.

The Wolverines made it 5-0 when Dylan Hedley scored, assisted by Kasey Lamppa late in the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

The Wolverines play Pine City Area away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Rails will face Moose Lake Area at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.