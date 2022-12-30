SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Strong defense as Rochester Lourdes Eagles beat Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Rochester Lourdes Eagles secured the home victory against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles. The game ended 2-0.

img_500210303_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 29, 2022 10:55 PM
The Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Colton Rich. Peyton Loeslie assisted.

AJ Ritter scored midway through the second period.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Eagles will host the Eagles at 1:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex, and the Eagles will visit the Dodge Wildcats at 5:45 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.