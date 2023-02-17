Strong defense as Rochester Century Panthers beat Red Wing Wingers

12 goals scored – and a shutout. The Rochester Century Panthers secured the road victory against the Red Wing Wingers. The game ended 12-0.

The visiting Panthers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Brody Josselyn scoring in the first minute, assisted by Owyn Tomminello and Blake Kanz.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jack Ottman struck.

The Panthers increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Bennett Pronk in the first period, assisted by Blake Kanz.

The second period ended with a 9-0 lead for the Panthers.

Jack Ottman increased the lead to 10-0 early in the third period, assisted by Eddy Retzlaff and Jonah Ottman.

Justin Sutton increased the lead to 11-0 two minutes later, assisted by Bennett Pronk and Landon Kanz.

In the end the 12-0 came from Jack Billings who increased the Panthers' lead, assisted by Jonah Ottman, late into the third. That left the final score at 12-0.

The Panthers have now won six straight road games.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Wingers hosting Rochester John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center, and the Panthers hosting Winona at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.