Strong defense as Rochester Century Panthers beat Austin Packers

11 goals scored – and a shutout. The Rochester Century Panthers secured the road victory against the Austin Packers. The game ended 11-0.

January 26, 2023 09:13 PM
Coming up:

The Panthers play against Owatonna on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Packers will face Albert Lea on Monday at 12:45 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.

