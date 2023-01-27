Strong defense as Rochester Century Panthers beat Austin Packers
11 goals scored – and a shutout. The Rochester Century Panthers secured the road victory against the Austin Packers. The game ended 11-0.
Coming up:
The Panthers play against Owatonna on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Packers will face Albert Lea on Monday at 12:45 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.