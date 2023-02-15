Strong defense as Proctor Rails beat North Shore Storm

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Proctor Rails secured the road victory against the North Shore Storm. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting Rails opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Brett Bartlam scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Vinny Horngren and Anthony Launderville.

The Rails' Brett Bartlam increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Carson Pavlowich.

The Rails increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period when Blaine Boysen scored, assisted by Austin Bryant and Brett Bartlam.

The Rails scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Storm travel to International Falls on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena. The Rails will face Rock Ridge on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.