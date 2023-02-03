Strong defense as Princeton Tigers beat Becker/Big Lake Eagles

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Princeton Tigers secured the home victory against the Becker/Big Lake Eagles. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Niko Bratulich. Eli Gibbs assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Brody Kok beat the goalie.

Niko Bratulich then tallied a goal as he scored again, halfway through, making the score 3-0. Jacob Patnode assisted.

Lane Olson increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jacob Patnode.

In the end the 5-0 came from Levi Nelson who increased the Tigers' lead, in the middle of the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Tigers host Proctor on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Moose Lake Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.