Strong defense as Prairie Centre North Stars beat Breckenridge Blades

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Prairie Centre North Stars secured the home victory against the Breckenridge Blades. The game ended 8-0.

The North Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Eli Fletcher scoring in the first period, assisted by James Rieland.

The North Stars' Eli Fletcher increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jesse Williams and James Rieland.

The North Stars' James Rieland increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Eli Fletcher and Jesse Williams.

The North Stars increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first when James Rieland scored again, assisted by Jesse Williams and Eli Fletcher.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the North Stars led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The North Stars increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third period when Zac Bick found the back of the net. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The North Stars host Becker/Big Lake on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Blades host Kittson County Central to play the Bearcats on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.