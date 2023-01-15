Strong defense as Pine City Area Dragons beat Moose Lake Area Rebels

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Pine City Area Dragons secured the home victory against the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The game ended 4-0.

The hosting Dragons opened strong, right after the puck drop with Caden Schlichting scoring in the first period.

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Andrew Thole scored.

The Dragons' McCall Leger increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Gavin Broz and Hunter Haug .

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Gavin Broz who increased the Dragons' lead, assisted by Ryder Youngbauer , in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Dragons hosting Mora-Milaca at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center, and the Rebels visiting Becker/Big Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.