Strong defense as Owatonna Huskies beat Red Wing Wingers

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Owatonna Huskies secured the home victory against the Red Wing Wingers. The game ended 8-0.

The Huskies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Andrew Skov. Jackson Strom and Ethan Fitch assisted.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Huskies.

Jackson Strom increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Broderick Goodnature and Joseph Webster.

Ethan Fitch increased the lead to 7-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Thomas Herzong and Benjamin Bangs.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Lucas Mazariego who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Mark Spurgeon and Broderick Goodnature, late into the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next games:

The Wingers play against Mankato East/Loyola on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. The Huskies will face Mankato West on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.