High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Strong defense as Owatonna Huskies beat Austin Packers

February 18, 2023 10:14 PM

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Owatonna Huskies secured the home victory against the Austin Packers. The game ended 6-0.

The Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Andrew Mitchel. Mark Spurgeon and Seth Johnson assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Garret Stelter beat the goalie, assisted by Broderick Goodnature and Benjamin Bangs.

Zach Knott then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Andrew Mitchel and Seth Johnson assisted.

The Huskies made it 4-0 with a goal from Thomas Herzong.

Mark Spurgeon increased the lead to 5-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Seth Johnson and Joseph Webster.

The Huskies made it 6-0 when Joseph Webster found the back of the net, assisted by Mark Spurgeon and Collin Martin late in the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

