Strong defense as Osseo Orioles beat Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Osseo Orioles secured the home victory against the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings. The game ended 3-0.

The Orioles took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Bennet Prokop. Brenden Kranz and Eli Larson assisted.

Luke Sawicky scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Drew LaBerge and Jake Sawicky.

The Orioles made it 3-0 when Luke Sawicky beat the goalie, early in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

The Orioles travel to Buffalo on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The Wings host St. Paul Highland - Central to play the Scots on Monday at 1 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.