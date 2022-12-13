Strong defense as Orono Spartans beat Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Orono Spartans secured the home victory against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The game ended 4-0.

The Spartans took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Connor Lang. Brooks Fegers and Cayden Effertz assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Avery Anderson scored, assisted by Bradley Walker and Joey Mugaas.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes into the period when Trey Landa netted one, assisted by Joey Greenagel and Tommy Lewin.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Brody Finnegan who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Luca DeCubellis and Tommy Lewin, in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Spartans play New Prague away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals. The Jaguars will face Hopkins at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.