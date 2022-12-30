Strong defense as New Richmond beat Rochester John Marshall Rockets

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The New Richmond secured the road victory against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the New Richmond players took the lead when Canton Langeness scored assisted by Catcher Langeness.

Seven minutes into the period, Steven Chapman scored a goal, assisted by Canton Langeness, making the score 2-0.

The New Richmond players made it 3-0 with a goal from Steven Chapman.

The New Richmond players increased the lead to 4-0, after only 45 seconds into the third period when Catcher Langeness found the back of the net, assisted by Malaki Pethes and Ben Hahn. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Rockets will host the Bruins at 2 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex, and the New Richmond players will visit the Panthers at 4:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.