Strong defense as New Prague Trojans beat Waseca Bluejays

Nine goals scored – and a shutout. The New Prague Trojans secured the home victory against the Waseca Bluejays. The game ended 9-0.

The hosting Trojans started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with John Schmidt scoring in the first minute, assisted by Will Seymour.

The Trojans' Will Seymour increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by John Schmidt.

The Trojans increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Dominic Berry in the middle of the first, assisted by Tyler Giesen.

The Trojans scored four goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

Eric Berg increased the lead to 8-0 in the third period, assisted by Connor Williams and Brady Engelking.

The Trojans made it 9-0 when Carter Standly scored, assisted by Tyler Giesen late into the third period. The 9-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Friday, the Trojans will host Hutchinson at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena and the Bluejays will host Windom at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.