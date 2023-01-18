Strong defense as Morris/Benson Area Storm beat Willmar Cardinals

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Morris/Benson Area Storm secured the home victory against the Willmar Cardinals. The game ended 4-0.

The Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tucker Blume. Kye Suess and Kaleb Breuer assisted.

The Storm's Zach Wrobleski increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Kye Suess.

Charlie Goff increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Trevor Buss and Ryan Tolifson.

In the end the 4-0 came from Zach Wrobleski who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Tucker Blume and Connor Goff, late in the third. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Storm travel to Fairmont on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Cardinals host Alexandria Area to play the Cardinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.