Strong defense as Morris/Benson Area Storm beat Breckenridge Blades

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Morris/Benson Area Storm secured the road victory against the Breckenridge Blades. The game ended 3-0.

Next games:

The Blades travel to Prairie Centre on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Storm will face Luverne on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.