Strong defense as Morris/Benson Area Storm beat Breckenridge Blades
Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Morris/Benson Area Storm secured the road victory against the Breckenridge Blades. The game ended 3-0.
Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Morris/Benson Area Storm secured the road victory against the Breckenridge Blades. The game ended 3-0.
Next games:
The Blades travel to Prairie Centre on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Storm will face Luverne on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.