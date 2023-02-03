Strong defense as Monticello Moose beat Pine City Area Dragons

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Monticello Moose secured the home victory against the Pine City Area Dragons. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Moose took the lead when Landen Scherber scored the first goal assisted by Brady Bergstrom and Alec Mayer.

Late, Quintin Brooks scored a goal, making the score 2-0.

The Moose increased the lead to 3-0, after only 36 seconds into the third period when Landen Scherber found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Brady Bergstrom.

In the end the 4-0 came from Micah Sieben who increased the Moose's lead, assisted by Hunter Stutzman and Cam Schmitz, halfway through the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Dragons play against Chisago Lakes on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The Moose will face Buffalo on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.