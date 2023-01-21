High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Strong defense as Minnesota River Bulldogs beat Redwood Valley Cardinals

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Minnesota River Bulldogs secured the home victory against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The game ended 8-0.

img_500229132_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 20, 2023 09:46 PM
Next up:

The Bulldogs host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The Cardinals host Waseca to play the Bluejays on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.

