Strong defense as MayPort Ice Dawgs beat Breckenridge Blades

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The MayPort Ice Dawgs secured the road victory against the Breckenridge Blades. The game ended 5-0.

Coming up:

The Blades play Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Ice Dawgs will face Kittson County Central at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.