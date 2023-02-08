Strong defense as Marshall Tigers beat Worthington Trojans

11 goals scored – and a shutout. The Marshall Tigers secured the home victory against the Worthington Trojans. The game ended 11-0.

The win over the Trojans means that the Tigers have six home wins in a row.

Next up:

The Tigers host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena. The Trojans will face Winona on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.