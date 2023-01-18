Strong defense as Marshall Tigers beat Redwood Valley Cardinals
Nine goals scored – and a shutout. The Marshall Tigers secured the home victory against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The game ended 9-0.
Coming up:
The Tigers travel to Hutchinson on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Cardinals will face New Ulm on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.