Strong defense as Maple Grove Crimson beat Spring Lake Park Panthers

Nine goals scored – and a shutout. The Maple Grove Crimson secured the road victory against the Spring Lake Park Panthers. The game ended 9-0.

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Riley Bot halfway through the first period, assisted by Preston Moses and Andrew Karkoc.

The second period ended with a 8-0 lead for the Crimson.

In the end the 9-0 goal came from Luke Giuliani who increased the Crimson's lead, assisted by Beck Picconatto and Lucas Busch, late in the third period. The 9-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Panthers host the Osseo Orioles on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Crimson will face Blaine on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.