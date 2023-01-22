Strong defense as Maple Grove Crimson beat Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Maple Grove Crimson secured the home victory against the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks. The game ended 3-0.

The Crimson took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack Kernan. Blake Steenerson assisted.

Luke Giuliani scored in the second period, assisted by Jack Kernan and Lucas Margenau.

In the end the 3-0 came from Blake Steenerson who increased the Crimson's lead, assisted by Jack Kernan and Finn Brink, halfway through the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Crimson play Osseo away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Elks will face Sartell at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.