Strong defense as Maple Grove Crimson beat Coon Rapids Cardinals

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Maple Grove Crimson secured the home victory against the Coon Rapids Cardinals. The game ended 4-0.

The Crimson first took the lead, after only zero seconds into the second period, with a goal from Finn Brink, assisted by Jack Kernan and Blake Steenerson.

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 when Finn Brink found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Owen Smith and Ty Patefield.

The Crimson increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the third period when Lucas Busch scored, assisted by Joey Imgrund.

The Crimson increased the lead to 4-0, after only zero seconds into the third period when Jacob Sinclair beat the goalie, assisted by Ty Patefield and Connor Stelljes. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Crimson play Centennial away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Ice Arena. The Cardinals will face Anoka at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.