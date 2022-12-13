Strong defense as Maple Grove Crimson beat Blaine Bengals

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Maple Grove Crimson secured the road victory against the Blaine Bengals. The game ended 8-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Crimson took the lead when Jack Kernan scored the first goal assisted by Blake Steenerson and Finn Brink.

Late, Finn Brink scored a goal, assisted by Jack Kernan, making the score 2-0.

Late, the Crimson made it 3-0 with a goal from Lucas Busch.

Blake Steenerson then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Lucas Margenau and Finn Brink assisted.

Riley Bot increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period, assisted by Joey Leafblad and Grant Leneau.

Ty Patefield increased the lead to 6-0 five minutes later, assisted by Beck Picconatto and Connor Stelljes.

Jack Kernan increased the lead to 7-0 one minute later, assisted by Lucas Margenau and Blake Steenerson.

The Crimson made it 8-0 when Grant Leneau found the back of the net, assisted by Riley Bot halfway through the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Bengals host Rogers at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center and the Crimson welcome the Coon Rapids Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.