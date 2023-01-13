Strong defense as Luverne Cardinals beat Redwood Valley Cardinals

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Luverne Cardinals secured the road victory against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The game ended 7-0.

The win over the Cardinals means that the Cardinals have four road wins in a row.

Next up:

The Cardinals play Marshall away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena. The Cardinals will face Waseca at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.