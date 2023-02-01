Strong defense as Lakeville South Cougars beat Blaine Bengals

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Lakeville South Cougars secured the home victory against the Blaine Bengals. The game ended 6-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Tyler Lafferty. Aidan Willis assisted.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0, after only 30 seconds into the second period when Zander Billins found the back of the net, assisted by John Novak.

The Cougars made it 3-0 with a goal from Eiji Hofmann.

Cullen Ryan increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jackson Ernst.

Tyler Lafferty increased the lead to 5-0 one minute later, assisted by Aidan Willis and Tate Pritchard.

In the end the 6-0 came from Eiji Hofmann who increased the Cougars' lead, assisted by Owen Sheffel and Colton Kunkel, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next games:

The Cougars host the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders in the next game on the road on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena. The same day, the Bengals will host the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.