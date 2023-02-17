Strong defense as Irondale-St. Anthony Knights beat Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Irondale-St. Anthony Knights secured the home victory against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Knights took the lead when Rylan Remore scored the first goal assisted by Parker Henry and Jayden Remore .

Jack Townsend increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Rylan Remore who increased the Knights' lead, assisted by Hans Otte and Parker Henry, in the middle of the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.