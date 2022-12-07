Strong defense as Irondale-St. Anthony Knights beat Anoka Tornadoes

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Irondale-St. Anthony Knights secured the home victory against the Anoka Tornadoes. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Knights opened strong, with Grady Springborn scoring in the first minute, assisted by Lincoln Urdahl.

Matt Rockwell scored late into the second period, assisted by Gavin Bourassa.

Late, Johnny Slack scored a goal, assisted by Lincoln Urdahl and Jack Townsend , making the score 3-0.

Gavin Kocinski increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Andy Rodriguez and Jack Townsend.

In the end the 5-0 came from Gavin Fagerlee who increased the Knights' lead, assisted by Parker Henry and Hans Otte, late in the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Knights play St. Paul Highland - Central away on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The Tornadoes will face Osseo at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.