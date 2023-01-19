Strong defense as Holy Angels Stars beat St. Paul Highland - Central Scots

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Holy Angels Stars secured the road victory against the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots. The game ended 8-0.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Charlie Cline. Connor Hanley assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Charlie Cline scored again.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Cole Cheeseman in the middle of the first, assisted by Henry Lechner and George Daravingas.

The Stars' Mason Garcia increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Connor Hanley and Cole Cheeseman.

The Stars scored four goals in second period an held the lead 8-0 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Scots host Southwest Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena. The Stars will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.