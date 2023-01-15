Strong defense as Hill-Murray Pioneers beat Simley Spartans

10 goals scored – and a shutout. The Hill-Murray Pioneers secured the home victory against the Simley Spartans. The game ended 10-0.

The hosting Pioneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Casper Lang. Lucas Mann and Brady Ingebritson assisted.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Lucas Mann scored, assisted by Jackson Reeves.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Riley Zupfer late in the first, assisted by Ryan Madigan and Joseph Luger.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 8-0 going in to the third period.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 9-0, after only 40 seconds into the third period when Jackson Reeves beat the goalie, assisted by Casper Lang and Brady Ingebritson.

The Pioneers made it 10-0 when Zach Laumeyer found the back of the net, assisted by Joseph Luger in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 10-0.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Pioneers will play the Ponies at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center, and the Spartans will play the Raiders at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.