Strong defense as Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets beat North Shore Storm

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets secured the road victory against the North Shore Storm. The game ended 8-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 09:44 PM
Next up:

The Storm host the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Blaine Bengals. The Bluejackets will face Northern Lakes on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center.

