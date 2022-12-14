Strong defense as Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets beat Greenway Raiders

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets secured the road victory against the Greenway Raiders. The game ended 7-0.

The Bluejackets took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Broden Fawcett. Beau Frider assisted.

The Bluejackets' Broden Fawcett increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Beau Frider.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Beau Frider beat the goalie, assisted by Christian Dickson and Tyler Raatsi.

Beau Frider increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Broden Fawcett and Tristen Babich.

Keeghan Fink increased the lead to 5-0 two minutes later, assisted by Broden Fawcett.

Logan Gietzen increased the lead to 6-0 one minute later, assisted by Christian Dickson.

The Bluejackets made it 7-0 when Broden Fawcett scored, assisted by Beau Frider in the middle of the third. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Raiders play Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The Bluejackets will face Proctor at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.