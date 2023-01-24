High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Strong defense as Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets beat Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets secured the home victory against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers. The game ended 4-0.

img_500231874_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 23, 2023 09:09 PM
Coming up:

The Bluejackets travel to Superior on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena. The Hilltoppers host Bagley/Fosston to play the Flyers on Friday at 4 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.