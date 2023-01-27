Strong defense as Hermantown Hawks beat Proctor Rails
Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Hermantown Hawks secured the road victory against the Proctor Rails. The game ended 7-0.
Next up:
On Saturday the Rails will play on the road against the Raptors at 3 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, while the Hawks will face the Zephyrs road at 1 p.m. CST at Polar Lakes Park.