High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Strong defense as Hermantown Hawks beat Proctor Rails

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Hermantown Hawks secured the road victory against the Proctor Rails. The game ended 7-0.

img_500233854_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 26, 2023 09:36 PM
Next up:

On Saturday the Rails will play on the road against the Raptors at 3 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, while the Hawks will face the Zephyrs road at 1 p.m. CST at Polar Lakes Park.

