Strong defense as Hastings Raiders beat South St. Paul Packers

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Hastings Raiders secured the road victory against the South St. Paul Packers. The game ended 7-0.

The Raiders opened strong, right after the puck drop with Charles Williams scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Eddie Peine.

The Raiders' Austin Shanks increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Connor Zgoda and Sawyer Zaruba.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Mark DeNoyer late into the first, assisted by Joseph Iovino and Jon Harris.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Raiders.

Blake Vandehoef increased the lead to 6-0 late in the third period, assisted by Eddie Peine.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Matt Sherry who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by John Teigland, late into the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

The Packers host the Tartan Titans on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers. The Raiders will face Farmington on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena.