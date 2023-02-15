Strong defense as Gentry Academy Stars beat Hudson

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Gentry Academy Stars secured the home victory against the Hudson. The game ended 3-0.

Reese Shaw scored late in the second period, assisted by Max Vonklinggraeff.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Easton Rooney who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by Ryan Whiterabbit, in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.