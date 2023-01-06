Strong defense as Gentry Academy Stars beat Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Gentry Academy Stars secured the road victory against the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Vonklinggraeff. Justin Obrochta and Dakotah Bailey assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0, after only 36 seconds into the second period when Eli Bailey netted one, assisted by Reese Shaw.

Midway through, Reese Shaw scored a goal, assisted by Tyler Geyer and Max Vonklinggraeff, making the score 3-0.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Reese Shaw scored yet again, assisted by Eli Bailey and Tyler Geyer.

Max Vonklinggraeff increased the lead to 5-0 five minutes later, assisted by Tyler Geyer.

The Stars made it 6-0 when Connor Johnson beat the goalie, assisted by Jacob Guille and Michael Casey halfway through the third period. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Stars play against Orono on Friday at 1 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center. The Elks will face Rogers on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates.