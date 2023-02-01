High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Strong defense as Fergus Falls Otters beat Willmar Cardinals

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Fergus Falls Otters secured the home victory against the Willmar Cardinals. The game ended 8-0.

January 31, 2023 09:43 PM
Coming up:

On Saturday the Otters will play at home against the Wolverines at 2 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena, while the Cardinals will face the Cardinals road at 6 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center.

